Bay Area transit changes for 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Some Bay Area transit agencies are changing fares and schedules to start 2019. Read below to see if your commute is affected.

AC Transit
  • Transbay fares will rise by $1 on January 1 for both cash and clipper card riders from $4.50 to $5.50. The upgrade fee from local to transbay buses will also increase from $2.25 to $3.15. The increase in prices also affect those using passes.

Bart
  • No changes.

Caltrain
  • No changes.

Golden Gate Ferry
  • Fares will not change.

  • Bus schedules underwent minor changes as of Monday, December 10, 2018.

  • Ferry service will remain on its current schedule through at least March 24, 2019.

Marin Transit
  • No changes.

MUNI
  • No changes are slated for January. Fares will increase on July 1, 2019.

Samtrans
  • Fares are not expected to change but some bus schedules may be adjusted.

San Francisco Bay Ferry
  • Fares are not changing.

  • On January 10th, new ferry service will begin between Richmond and the San Francisco Ferry Building. Cash tickets will be $9. Passengers with a Clipper card will pay $6.75. Free parking is available for ferry passengers in Richmond.

SMART (Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit)
  • No changes.

Sonoma County Transit
  • Schedules were revised on December 9, 2018. The next update will be made in March 2019.

Westcat
  • No changes.

VTA
  • Adult, express, and youth fares are all rising on January 1. The price for Senior, Disabled, and Medicare riders will not change.

  • VTA is changing the schedules of many light rail and bus routes. Details can be found here.
