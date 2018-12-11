Bay Area transit changes for 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Some Bay Area transit agencies are changing fares and schedules to start 2019. Read below to see if your commute is affected.
AC Transit
- Transbay fares will rise by $1 on January 1 for both cash and clipper card riders from $4.50 to $5.50. The upgrade fee from local to transbay buses will also increase from $2.25 to $3.15. The increase in prices also affect those using passes.
Bart
- No changes.
Caltrain
- No changes.
Golden Gate Ferry
- Fares will not change.
- Bus schedules underwent minor changes as of Monday, December 10, 2018.
- Ferry service will remain on its current schedule through at least March 24, 2019.
Marin Transit
- No changes.
MUNI
- No changes are slated for January. Fares will increase on July 1, 2019.
Samtrans
- Fares are not expected to change but some bus schedules may be adjusted.
San Francisco Bay Ferry
- Fares are not changing.
- On January 10th, new ferry service will begin between Richmond and the San Francisco Ferry Building. Cash tickets will be $9. Passengers with a Clipper card will pay $6.75. Free parking is available for ferry passengers in Richmond.
SMART (Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit)
- No changes.
Sonoma County Transit
- Schedules were revised on December 9, 2018. The next update will be made in March 2019.
Westcat
- No changes.
VTA
- Adult, express, and youth fares are all rising on January 1. The price for Senior, Disabled, and Medicare riders will not change.
- VTA is changing the schedules of many light rail and bus routes. Details can be found here.