Bay Area transit changes for 2019

Transbay fares will rise by $1 on January 1 for both cash and clipper card riders from $4.50 to $5.50. The upgrade fee from local to transbay buses will also increase from $2.25 to $3.15. The increase in prices also affect those using passes.

No changes.

No changes.

Fares will not change.

Bus schedules underwent minor changes as of Monday, December 10, 2018.

Ferry service will remain on its current schedule through at least March 24, 2019.

No changes.

No changes are slated for January. Fares will increase on July 1, 2019.

Fares are not expected to change but some bus schedules may be adjusted.

Fares are not changing.

On January 10th, new ferry service will begin between Richmond and the San Francisco Ferry Building. Cash tickets will be $9. Passengers with a Clipper card will pay $6.75. Free parking is available for ferry passengers in Richmond.

No changes.

Schedules were revised on December 9, 2018. The next update will be made in March 2019.

No changes.

Adult, express, and youth fares are all rising on January 1. The price for Senior, Disabled, and Medicare riders will not change.

VTA is changing the schedules of many light rail and bus routes. Details can be found here.

Some Bay Area transit agencies are changing fares and schedules to start 2019. Read below to see if your commute is affected.