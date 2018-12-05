TRAFFIC DELAY

Bay Bridge big-rig crash causes traffic nightmare for San Francisco drivers

Cars remain backed up for miles in San Francisco for the evening commute. Some drivers say it's taking 20 minutes just to move a quarter of a mile. (KGO-TV)

Traffic on every route to the Bay Bridge was snarled for hours after a big-rig jackknifed on the bridge Wednesday.

The crash was first reported on eastbound Highway 80 just east of The Embarcadero around 11:30 a.m.

Gridlock in SF after big-rig accident on Bay Bridge

Cars backed up for miles in San Francisco during the evening commute is a nasty ripple effect caused by a big-rig that on the Bay Bridge around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday



Three left lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge were blocked just east of the First Street onramp. A crashed McLaren sports car was on the bridge about a quarter mile east of the truck. It was unclear if the McLaren crash was related to the jackknifed big-rig.

Although the big-rig was towed and officers cleared the scene around 2:45 p.m., CHP spokesman Officer Vu Williams said there was still a heavy backup of vehicles leading up to the Bay Bridge an hour later.

Traffic across San Francisco is jammed up following a big-rig crash on the Bay Bridge.



"I was just trying to wiggle through traffic, it's just taking entirely too long, but you got pedestrians who don't want to let the person who has the right of way to get on with their business," driver Kevin Dean said.

Some drivers in downtown San Francisco were traveling at the rate of about a mile per hour.

According to Williams, the big-rig somehow lost control during today's wet weather and jackknifed, initially blocking three of the left lanes.

The big-rig driver suffered minor injuries and a concrete column on the bridge reportedly sustained minor damage.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

If you plan on taking the Bay Bridge to get from SF to the East Bay, you might want to start thinking about another route. A big-rig accident that happened before noon is still affecting traffic.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
