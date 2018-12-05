EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4841430" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash on Bay Bridge causes gridlock heading out of SF (1 of 4) Gridlock in SF after big-rig accident on Bay Bridge Cars backed up for miles in San Francisco during the evening commute is a nasty ripple effect caused by a big-rig that on the Bay Bridge around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday

SOUND ON: See how long it takes us to move on Market Street. Current conditions are a result of a jackknifed big rig on the Bay Bridge...but that happened hours ago 😩 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/26sfJt0NIM — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018

This driver feels like many others right now...@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/HcWBmQjllv — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018

We made it to 6th and Market @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/YhEBfhTBey — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018

Correction- it’s the 3 left lanes that are closed — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 5, 2018

We are in the WORST traffic right now! Currently crawling on Townsend near 7th street. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/1p5Cpw4l33 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018

Traffic on every route to the Bay Bridge was snarled for hours after a big-rig jackknifed on the bridge Wednesday.The crash was first reported on eastbound Highway 80 just east of The Embarcadero around 11:30 a.m.Three left lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge were blocked just east of the First Street onramp. A crashed McLaren sports car was on the bridge about a quarter mile east of the truck. It was unclear if the McLaren crash was related to the jackknifed big-rig.Although the big-rig was towed and officers cleared the scene around 2:45 p.m., CHP spokesman Officer Vu Williams said there was still a heavy backup of vehicles leading up to the Bay Bridge an hour later.The crash was first reported on eastbound Highway 80 just east of The Embarcadero around 11:30 a.m."I was just trying to wiggle through traffic, it's just taking entirely too long, but you got pedestrians who don't want to let the person who has the right of way to get on with their business," driver Kevin Dean said.Some drivers in downtown San Francisco were traveling at the rate of about a mile per hour.According to Williams, the big-rig somehow lost control during today's wet weather and jackknifed, initially blocking three of the left lanes.The big-rig driver suffered minor injuries and a concrete column on the bridge reportedly sustained minor damage.