Both directions of I-5 closed on Grapevine due to snow

Grapevine shutdown for snow. I-5 is closed at this time. SR-58 has extremely high winds and multiple overturned big rigs due to the wind. — CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) January 14, 2019

It's snowing on #I-5 at #Lebec. @CHP is escorting traffic in some areas of the #Grapevine. Avoid the area if possible. Check Quickmap, https://t.co/NBeQFoO0lp, for latest road conditions and possible closures. pic.twitter.com/USaNduSDui — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019

Traffic is SLOW on #I-5 over Grapevine due to heavy snow and near-freezing weather. If you must travel, motorists should take first-aid kits, blankets, flash lights, snacks and water. Several vehicles are reported stuck near Gorman. Best advice: Avoid the area and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/EfRBREaw0e — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019

Both directions of Interstate 5 are closed at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol.The National Weather Service tweeted out that snow was starting to stick on the freeway around 9 a.m. Monday.CHP says it had to stop pacing while officers responded to several collisions in the area.There is no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.