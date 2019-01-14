TRAFFIC

Both directions of I-5 closed on Grapevine due to snow

Both directions of Interstate 5 are closed at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol. (@CaltransDist7/Twitter)

Both directions of Interstate 5 are closed at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol.


The National Weather Service tweeted out that snow was starting to stick on the freeway around 9 a.m. Monday.

CHP says it had to stop pacing while officers responded to several collisions in the area.

There is no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.

