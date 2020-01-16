Deadly wrong-way crash blocks southbound Hwy 1 lanes in Pacifica

FATAL ACCIDENT IN PACIFICA/ SB 1 CLOSED AT MANOR DR. SB 1 detoured at Skyline Blvd. pic.twitter.com/3Nv1SB2cog — Frances Dinglasan (@FrancesABC7) January 16, 2020

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person has died in a crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica that is blocking all southbound lanes near Manor Drive.The CHP says a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons it went into southbound lanes and crashed into a Mercedes. The driver of the Charger, described as a man between 20 and 30-years-old, died in the crash. A female passenger in the Charger and the driver of the Mercedes were transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.The crash was first reported at 3:10 a.m.Traffic is being diverted at Highway 35. There is no estimated time of reopening.