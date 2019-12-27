Pleasanton car crash: Family identifies 2 of 3 teens killed on Christmas night

We were able to get a better look now at where the deadly crash happened that killed 3 teens, critically injuring 2 others on Christmas Night. In the video you can see the grill of the car the teens were in and part of the power pole that the car crashed into. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/YhMTt1G22S — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 26, 2019

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Family members confirmed to ABC7 News that Mark Anthony and Michael Angelo Urista were two of three victims who died in the fatal crash on Foothill Road in Pleasanton on Christmas night.The 16-year-old twin brothers were students at Dublin High School. One other teenager was also killed. Two other teens are in the hospital with major injuries.A makeshift memorial has been set up with family members dropping off flowers along the road where the crash occurred."(The car) was wrapped around the tree," says Sharon Tangney. "I have never seen anything like that."Sharon Tangney and her husband, Steve, were the first to see the crash, which happened on the street behind their house. They immediately called 911."I could make out that the car was pinned up against the tree. It was on its side. Roof first, more or less bent as a 'C' shape, bent around the tree with the underside of the car what you could see. And I thought, 'That doesn't look good,'" explains Steve.The Tangeney's say they were opening Christmas presents when they heard the crash, which happened on Foothill Road at Castlewood Drive around 10 p.m.CHP says the teenagers were in a Hyundai sedan, but still no details about what caused the fatal accident."We have had eight or nine people die along here, and this is just the most recent. This is a tragedy," says Tom Coleman who lives down the street.He didn't see the accident but says that Foothill is a dark, windy road and notorious for racing."(I've been) trying to raise awareness about the speeding, because last year it was especially bad," says Coleman. "Maybe this road got rediscovered as the place to drag race. But it is not a good situation."The road was closed through Thursday afternoon to allow for PG&E to fix the power pole.