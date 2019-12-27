Pleasanton car crash: Family identifies twin brothers among 3 teens killed on Christmas night

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Family members confirmed to ABC7 News that Mark Anthony and Michael Angelo Urista were two of three victims who died in the fatal crash on Foothill Road in Pleasanton on Christmas night.The 16-year-old twin brothers were students at Dublin High School. One other teenager was also killed. Two other teens are in the hospital with major injuries.The Tangeney's say they were opening Christmas presents when they heard the crash, which happened on Foothill Road at Castlewood Drive around 10 p.m.CHP says the teenagers were in a Hyundai sedan, but still no details about what caused the fatal accident.Foothill High School senior Zack Moresco brought flowers to drop off at the memorial. He didn't know the boys killed personally but his friends did."Just want to let these families know, let these kids know here at Foothill at least we're thinking about them. We need to be there for one another in this time of mourning. That's the most we can do is just be there for one another really," Moresco said.His teachers warned him about driving on Foothill Road."Yeah teachers have told us about how Foothill Road is very dangerous, how when they went to school a lot of their friends they've seen pass away there before," Moresco said.In downtown Pleasanton, Mark Francis and his wife were out for dinner. They have two daughters that know the boys involved in the crash. They live down the road from where the crash happened."We were getting alerts on the phone and people were asking making sure our kids were home and we were doing the same so it kind of spread. It's a small town so everybody knows everybody so word spread fast," Francis said.Carolyn Kantz's youngest daughter is a student at Dublin High School. She knew one of the boys killed."They were really popular, very well-liked. I'm sure the school and the children are really heartbroken," Kantz said.She also can't even imagine what the families are going through at this time."You just pray every time your child goes out in their car -every time- especially at night that they will come home safe and everyone will be ok," Kantz said.