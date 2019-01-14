View from NB lane on I-5 near Parker Road is no better than SB view (See earlier tweet). I-5 remains CLOSED in both directions from Parker Road to Grapevine Road due to heavy snow. SR 33 also is CLOSED between Wheeler Gorge Campground and Route 166. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/cnQTJEaiMn — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019

Traffic is SLOW on #I-5 over Grapevine due to heavy snow and near-freezing weather. If you must travel, motorists should take first-aid kits, blankets, flash lights, snacks and water. Several vehicles are reported stuck near Gorman. Best advice: Avoid the area and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/EfRBREaw0e — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019

Both directions of Interstate 5 have reopened at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol, after drivers were stuck in the snowy conditions for hours on Monday.The National Weather Service tweeted out that snow was starting to stick on the freeway around 9 a.m. Monday.CHP says it had to stop pacing while officers responded to several collisions in the area.Several vehicles were stuck on the highway when the closure was ordered, and shortly after 4 pm, Caltrans announced that the snow had been cleared enough to release six or seven of the stuck vehicles at a time in the northbound direction.