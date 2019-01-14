TRAFFIC

I-5 at Grapevine reopens in both directions after drivers stuck in snow for hours

Both directions of Interstate 5 are closed at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol. (@CaltransDist7/Twitter)

Both directions of Interstate 5 have reopened at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol, after drivers were stuck in the snowy conditions for hours on Monday.


The National Weather Service tweeted out that snow was starting to stick on the freeway around 9 a.m. Monday.

CHP says it had to stop pacing while officers responded to several collisions in the area.

Several vehicles were stuck on the highway when the closure was ordered, and shortly after 4 pm, Caltrans announced that the snow had been cleared enough to release six or seven of the stuck vehicles at a time in the northbound direction.

