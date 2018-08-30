TRAFFIC

I-680 reopens after chemical spill from truck crash Martinez

A truck that may have been carrying pool chemicals has crashed on Interstate 680 in Martinez, prompting Sig-Alert to be issued. (KGO-TV)

MARTINEZ, Calif. --
A truck carrying pool chemicals overturned on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in unincorporated Pacheco this morning, causing a hazardous materials response when the chemicals spilled onto the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:06 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 at the junction with state Highway 4.

The truck driver was going faster than the slowing traffic ahead of him and swerved, struck two vehicles and then overturned and hit other vehicles, Six vehicles in all were involved in the crash, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.


Chlorine and muriatic acid spilled from the truck, prompting a response from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and county hazmat crews, Correia said.

The spill was contained to the roadway and did not enter any nearby drains, he said.

"We're super lucky where we're at," Correia said. "It's at the peak of the roadway so it stayed in the lanes where it crashed."

The crash briefly blocked all southbound lanes of the highway, but the two left lanes had reopened as of shortly before 10 a.m., according to Correia.

All lanes reopened as of shortly before 10:45 a.m.

