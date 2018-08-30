I-680 reopens after chemical spill from truck crash Martinez

All lanes clear, Sig Alert cancelled following crash + hazmat situation SB 680 before Hwy 4 in Martinez. Long backup remains. pic.twitter.com/H51nBoZWXK — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 30, 2018

Overturned Pool Pick up Truck spills its chemicals & causes delay on I-680 S/B, north of HWY-4. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured, just 1 person reported minor injuries & the scene is contained & all risk mitigated. Thx to @ContraCostaFire & CoCo County’s HazMat teams. pic.twitter.com/BPNJGwXRpl — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) August 30, 2018

Accident scene being cleared, two lanes reopened I680 S at Hwy 4. #680ic pic.twitter.com/dJYf3FFenm — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018

Hazmat risk mitigated, clearing accident scene, one southbound lane open I680 and Hwy 4 at this time. #680ic — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018

ConFire on scene of vehicle accident with chemical spill, I680 S at Hwy 4 in Martinez. Three of four Lane's blocked. Please use alternate routes. #680ic pic.twitter.com/08ywPEJ2sk — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018

All Lane's of I680 S at Hwy 4 for Hazmat cleanup. #680ic pic.twitter.com/HuD20Ggm5Z — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018

A truck carrying pool chemicals overturned on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in unincorporated Pacheco this morning, causing a hazardous materials response when the chemicals spilled onto the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:06 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 at the junction with state Highway 4.The truck driver was going faster than the slowing traffic ahead of him and swerved, struck two vehicles and then overturned and hit other vehicles, Six vehicles in all were involved in the crash, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.Chlorine and muriatic acid spilled from the truck, prompting a response from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and county hazmat crews, Correia said.The spill was contained to the roadway and did not enter any nearby drains, he said."We're super lucky where we're at," Correia said. "It's at the peak of the roadway so it stayed in the lanes where it crashed."The crash briefly blocked all southbound lanes of the highway, but the two left lanes had reopened as of shortly before 10 a.m., according to Correia.All lanes reopened as of shortly before 10:45 a.m.