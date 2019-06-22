OAKLAND, Calif. -- A major delay at BART's Fruitvale station Friday night was caused by a power line that fell onto the tracks and damaged a train, BART officials said.
As of 10:14 p.m. the delay was affecting the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.
By 11:30 PM the Fruitvale Station was open for normal service and BART was recovering from the delay.
Parallel bus service was available on Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District bus Nos. 88, 62, and 18 between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations and bus No. 73 between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations.
Major BART delay in east Oakland caused by fallen power line
