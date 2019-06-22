Major BART delay in east Oakland caused by fallen power line

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A major delay at BART's Fruitvale station Friday night was caused by a power line that fell onto the tracks and damaged a train, BART officials said.As of 10:14 p.m. the delay was affecting the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.By 11:30 PM the Fruitvale Station was open for normal service and BART was recovering from the delay.Parallel bus service was available on Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District bus Nos. 88, 62, and 18 between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations and bus No. 73 between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations.