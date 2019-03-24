I-5

Major multi-vehicle pileup on I-5 in Gorman leaves several injured, officials say

Crews responded to several people injured after a major multi-vehicle pileup on the 5 Freeway near Gorman Saturday afternoon, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
GORMAN, Calif. -- Crews responded to several people injured after a major multi-vehicle pileup on I-5 near Gorman Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

Fire officials said between 25 to 30 vehicles were involved and 30 patients were on scene with 22 suffering minor injuries, seven with undetermined injuries and one air lifted to a trauma center in critical condition.

Video from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and one car burning; Los Angeles Fire said several cars were on fire, but all flames had been extinguished.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Gorman School Road.



At least one side of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine near Gorman has been shutdown.

Officials said weather conditions is making visibility an issue.

Kern County Fire is on scene assisting.
