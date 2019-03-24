Major multi-vehicle pileup on I-5 in Gorman leaves several injured, officials say

Fire officials said between 25 to 30 vehicles were involved and 30 patients were on scene with 22 suffering minor injuries, seven with undetermined injuries and one air lifted to a trauma center in critical condition.
Video from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and one car burning; Los Angeles Fire said several cars were on fire, but all flames had been extinguished.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Gorman School Road.
Thick fog over the grapevine on the Golden State Freeway 5. Several pileups causing major delays southbound near exit 202. pic.twitter.com/jkzAr6uD0V— Jen Hughes (@JenPhoLil) March 23, 2019
At least one side of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine near Gorman has been shutdown.
Officials said weather conditions is making visibility an issue.
Kern County Fire is on scene assisting.