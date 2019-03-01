More than $38,000 raised for family of 3 siblings killed in Emeryville crash

RELATED: Siblings killed in Emeryville crash were on way to visit father in hospital
The crash was early Thursday morning in Emeryville. Their car veered off the road and hit the back of a big rig on I-80.
They were on their way to San Francisco because they got a call that their father was in the hospital and might not make it.
The CHP says speed and the slick road appear to be factors in the collision. The big rig was reportedly parked illegally on the shoulder of I-80 as the driver was sleeping.
The victims' older brother identified his siblings who passed as Eli, Sarah and Eva Villarreal. A fourth sibling has fractures and a broken leg.
A GoFundMe account for the family of the three victims has already raised more than $38,000.
Donate to the GoFundMe page here.