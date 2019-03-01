Traffic

More than $38,000 raised for family of 3 siblings killed in Emeryville crash

A GoFundMe account has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family of three siblings who all died in the same car crash.

RELATED: Siblings killed in Emeryville crash were on way to visit father in hospital

The crash was early Thursday morning in Emeryville. Their car veered off the road and hit the back of a big rig on I-80.

They were on their way to San Francisco because they got a call that their father was in the hospital and might not make it.

Eli, Sarah and Eva Villarreal are pictured in this family photo.

Eli, Sarah and Eva Villarreal are pictured in this family photo.



The CHP says speed and the slick road appear to be factors in the collision. The big rig was reportedly parked illegally on the shoulder of I-80 as the driver was sleeping.

The victims' older brother identified his siblings who passed as Eli, Sarah and Eva Villarreal. A fourth sibling has fractures and a broken leg.

A GoFundMe account for the family of the three victims has already raised more than $38,000.

Donate to the GoFundMe page here.
