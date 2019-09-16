Traffic

NB I-680 closed in Sunol due to big rig crash, fuel spill

Traffic on I-680 approaching crash in Sunol, California on Monday, September 16, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By Jobina Fortson
SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- All northbound I-680 lanes in Sunol are closed after a big rig spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel on the roadway.

The crash was first reported at 1:48 a.m. near Vargas Road. The CHP said a tractor-trailer jackknifed and another fuel tanker coming down the roadway clipped it, puncturing the portion of the truck that was carrying fuel.

The crash initially blocked two lanes, but all lanes have closed for the hazmat cleanup.

All traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Vargas Road and there is no estimated time of reopening.

The CHP said minor injuries were reported and suggested commuters take I-880 and Niles Canyon as alternates.


