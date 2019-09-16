NB I-680 closed in Sunol due to big rig crash, fuel spill

He’s another look at NB680. Thankfully no serious injuries from this morning’s crash, but the traffic impact will likely last several hours. All lanes are still blocked. https://t.co/yHPc0Vw8Wi pic.twitter.com/raNkiHjPOF — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 16, 2019

Heads up commuters!! ALL lanes of NB680 are closed just outside of the Fremont city limits due to a collision involving a big rig and hazmat spill pic.twitter.com/j5ity95fCV — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 16, 2019

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- All northbound I-680 lanes in Sunol are closed after a big rig spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel on the roadway.The crash was first reported at 1:48 a.m. near Vargas Road. The CHP said a tractor-trailer jackknifed and another fuel tanker coming down the roadway clipped it, puncturing the portion of the truck that was carrying fuel.The crash initially blocked two lanes, but all lanes have closed for the hazmat cleanup.All traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Vargas Road and there is no estimated time of reopening.The CHP said minor injuries were reported and suggested commuters take I-880 and Niles Canyon as alternates.