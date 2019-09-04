Traffic

Transportation officials to vote on all-electronic tolls for state-owned Bay Area bridges

This undated image shows the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

Today, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission is set to vote on a contract to begin the process of converting Bay Area bridges to all-electronic tolling.

If the vote passes, all seven state-owned bridges in the Bay Area would have no toll takers like the Golden Gate Bridge.

Drivers on the Golden Gate Bridge pay electronically or receive a bill in the mail. Advocates say this will shave up to five minutes off of your commute. They also think it will cut down in accidents that happen as cars try to change lanes at the toll plaza.

They have their eye on making this change in 2020. That will mean toll plazas will be torn out and replaced with cameras. The Bay Bridge would be the last one to be converted.

