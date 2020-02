San Francisco mayor suggests congestion pricing; SFMTA approves parking proposals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The SFMTA Board of Directors unanimously approved parking proposals under their Curb Management Strategy. While the board unanimously approved these proposals, they still have a lot of work ahead for them. They need to collect data and talk to the public.Pamela Karkazis drives from Belmont to San Francisco for work practically every day. She was eating her lunch in her car so she wouldn't lose her space.ABC7 News asked her what her thoughts are on increasing meter times in the evenings at getting rid of free parking on Sundays."That's absolutely ridiculous. You're going to see less and less people wanting to come here. Period," Karkazis said.Denise Ondayko drives to the city from South San Francisco. She makes a list of when street closures and street cleanings are, and then plans her errands around that."I try to make a list of places I need to go to in San Francisco, and I see what the parking restrictions are, then. And then I try to get there right when it ends," Ondayko said.Tripp Taylor drives into the city from Mill Valley and pays around $450 a month to park his car at a garage downtown.San Francisco enforced metering on Sundays in 2013 but ended it the following year.Mayor Breed was asked whether or not recommendations of congestion pricing is just another expense residents and commuters will have to deal with in an already expensive environment."The fact is we are going to explore it, we are going to explore how it works in other places and whether or not it could work here," Mayor Breed said.The Mayor went on to say, "we are going to have to look at all the options- it's not to suggest the option is a done deal, it's just to look at whether or not, it could work."