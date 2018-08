Resources for Bay Area commuters

SAFETY AND CRIME



Contact BART police:1-877-679-7000



For crimes in progress or emergencies call 911



Contact the SFMTA: 415-701-2311



Contact Caltrain Transit Police at 1-877-SAF-RAIL or 1-877-723-7425



For crimes, or incident reports on the Muni system, contact the SFMTA, visit this page.



To report crimes on the ACE Transit rail, visit this page for safety and security info.



For the CalTrain passenger safety guide, visit this page.



To report issues and get alerts about the VTA, here is their safety page.



To report suspicious or unlawful activity on San Mateo County transit systems including Redi-Wheels and RediCoast paratransit service, call transit police at 1-877-723-7245.



For safety and security on the Capital Corridor system, visit this page.



For BART safety tips, visit this page.

RIDESHARE, TAXI INFO



For information on taxis in the Bay Area, all overseen by the SFMTA, visit this page.



To use Lyft, a popular rideshare app, or become a Lyft driver, visit this page.



To use Uber, another popular rideshare app, or become an Uber driver, visit this page.



Homobiles is a nonprofit committed to providing secure, reliable transit to the SF Bay Area's LGBTQ community and its allies. Text 415:574-5023 for a safe ride, or visit this page for more info.

VOICING YOUR CONCERNS



#DearBART: Use the hashtag #DearBART to ask questions, share stories, photos, video, and more regarding your experience and concerns with BART.



Submit a complaint, comment, or inquiry to BART's official page here.



Submit feedback to the SFMTA and Muni here.

Ferry boats service Vallejo, Oakland, Alameda, South San Francisco, and several other stops in San Francisco. A stop for Richmond is also planned for late 2018. Bay Area employers with 50 or more full-time employees with in the Bay Area Air Quality Management District are required to register and offer commuter benefits including pre-tax benefits, employer-provided subsidies, employer-provided transit, and alternative commuter benefits. Under the San Francisco Department of the Environment, the SFCBO requires employers to provide a commuter benefits program that encourages employees to bike, rideshare, carpool, and take transit. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and decrease greenhouse gas emissions by reducing single-occupancy driving trips.