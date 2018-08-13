SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute

The spectacular $2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center is in its first full day of service. (KGO-TV)


SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
People using public transportation into San Francisco had something to celebrate this morning. The first bus for a weekday commute rolled into the new Salesforce Transit Center at about 5:48 a.m.

"It was great. Loved it. Nice easy ride as always but just coming into the new station. That's great. It's been a long time coming," said A.C. Transit rider Charles Duffey

The $2.26 billion transit center has been in the works for 8 years.

RELATED: San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers

SF Muni calls it the "Grand Central Station" of the west, a fully integrated transit hub capable of getting people to any major destination in the region from one central location using only public transportation.

Phase One of the project connects the bus services of AC Transit, WestCAT, and Greyhound with Muni service in San Francisco. Phase Two of the project will bring in Caltrain from the Peninsula and eventually High Speed Rail trains from Southern California into an underground station.

OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'

The center is one million square feet and four levels above ground.

More bus bays means more buses.

Rider capacity increases from about 13,000 to 24,000 daily.

"That's impressive because we think it will reduce emissions, we think it will reduce congestion and most important it reduces stress. You get out of your car and just ride," said A.C. Transit spokesperson Robert Lyles.

