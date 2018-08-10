SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.
Mayor London Breed and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined state and regional leaders at the ceremony.
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
On Saturday, a neighborhood block party will officially open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting on Sunday, the transit center will be the hub for bus service serving AC Transit, Amtrak, Greyhound, and Westcat.
Muni buses have already been using the center.
