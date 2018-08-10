SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony held in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.

Mayor London Breed and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined state and regional leaders at the ceremony.

OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
EMBED More News Videos

Get your first look inside San Francisco's multi-billion dollar transit hub that's expected to open on August 12 -- we went "over it" with DRONEVIEW7 to get a look at the nearly completed projected.



On Saturday, a neighborhood block party will officially open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting on Sunday, the transit center will be the hub for bus service serving AC Transit, Amtrak, Greyhound, and Westcat.

Muni buses have already been using the center.

Here are more stories related to the Salesforce Transit Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsalesforceSalesforce Transit Centerpublic transportationbusbus terminalbus stationmunibay area eventsconstructiontravelSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside SF's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
AC Transit prepping for new transit center
More Salesforce Transit Center
TRAFFIC
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
Scenes from Salesforce Transit Center's jam-packed grand opening celebration
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield
Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
More Traffic
Top Stories
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
Bridge collapse in Italy kills at least 25, officials say
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
VIDEO: Deadly bridge collapse in Italy amid violent storm
Show More
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terrorism suspect arrested
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
Pilots question how Seattle man was able to fly stolen plane
Cal Fire: Mendocino Complex Fires scorch 354,410 acres
More News