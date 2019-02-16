TRAFFIC

Suspect in custody after leading Antioch police on freeway chase in stolen car, crashing in Caldecott Tunnel

Police arrested a suspect who led officers on a chase in a stolen car from Antioch to the Oakland-area Saturday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police arrested a suspect who led officers on a chase in a stolen car from Antioch to the Oakland-area Saturday.

CHP says he rammed into two Antioch police cars before being pursued by officers and eventually crashing in the Caldecott Tunnel.

After allegedly crashing into several other cars and attempting to carjack a group of tourists, the suspect fled on foot.


"He may have escaped through a passageway in the tunnel," CHP said.

He then made his way to Caldecott Lane, above the tunnel.

This is where officers caught up to the suspect and took him into custody.

No serious injuries were reported.

The initial incident closed one westbound bore and prompted a Severe Traffic Alert for Highway 24.

All lanes are now open, but there are residual backups on westbound Highway 24.
