SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Tour the brand new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

What began with an international competition 11 years ago is now the Salesforce Transit Center. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
What began with an international competition 11 years ago is now the Salesforce Transit Center.

"Miracle, is that the appropriate word," said architect Fred Clarke.

The Grand Hall features a big board for advertisements and bus times. It also pays tribute to local artists.

RELATED: SF Muni buses depart from new Salesforce Transit Center

One floor up is the bus terminal, with a bus bridge that connects to the Bay Bridge.

"It's a direct in to the station and a direct out," said Mohammed Nuru, Chair of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

There's a train box below ground but trains are at least another 10 years away.



A public rooftop garden is open to everyone. The architects say they even envision school children coming through for tours and lessons.

"When you go 70 feet above street level and you find a five-and-a-half acre park, your perceptions change. It really is going to change people's understanding of where they live," said Clarke.

OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
EMBED More News Videos

Get your first look inside San Francisco's multi-billion dollar transit hub that's expected to open on August 12 -- we went "over it" with DRONEVIEW7 to get a look at the nearly completed projected.



The garden is accessible by gondola. There's also a bus fountain with jets activated as buses pass under sensors on the bus deck.

"The user experience is very important part of that is safety and security and cleanliness," said Dennis Turchon, Senior Construction Manager for the Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority says staff will clean the Transit Center between 1 and 5 a.m. Ambassadors will be on hand to answer visitors' questions. Security is being provided by unarmed Allied guards who will work in conjunction with San Francisco Police Officers from Southern Station.


"We can't really tell how many because that's part of our security plan but there's going to be a presence," said Turchon.

There are also many surveillance cameras.

"I think if it becomes a place where people feel like they don't want to come because it's just not a safe place for their kids and their family, then we've missed the mark but I don't think we have," said Project Manager Randy Volenec.

The architects say even these glass elevators were chosen in part so that people could see both in and out of them.

If you want to get in on the celebration, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority has a link on their website.

Here are more stories related to the Salesforce Transit Center.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsalesforceSalesforce Transit Centerpublic transportationbusbus terminalbus stationmunibay area eventsconstructiontravelSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside SF's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
AC Transit prepping for new transit center
More Salesforce Transit Center
TRAFFIC
With ribbon cutting ceremony, Masonic corridor and plaza overhaul is complete
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
Scenes from Salesforce Transit Center's jam-packed grand opening celebration
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield
More Traffic
Top Stories
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
SF announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
Median price of East Palo Alto homes reaching $1M
Mermaid donut makes debut at Disney World
Show More
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
Bridge collapse in Italy kills at least 25, officials say
Santa Clara Co. leaders expected to approve low-income senior housing
Lowe's volunteers build 150 bikes for South Bay kids
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
More News