Drivers experienced a major backup on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge Sunday night after a truck caught fire.The fire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. Officials say the blaze started on the driver's side front tire and spread to the rest of the vehicle.Thankfully the driver was able to pull to the right-hand side of the bridge and no injuries were reported.Crews responded to the fire around 10:45 p.m.