UCSF launches website to warn about Chase Center traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Chase Center in San Francisco hosts its grand opening event on September 6, 2019, and one of its neighbors is already planning ahead.
The Chase Center can seat more than 18,000 people and plans to host 200 events per year, including home games for the Golden State Warriors. The Center is located just blocks from UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay. Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, is one mile away.
UCSF has launched a website specifically designed to warn patients and staff when to expect high traffic in the area. The calendar is color-coded to show when delays will be the worst due to events with a high volume of attendees. People can also sign up for alerts.
You can find the website by clicking here.
