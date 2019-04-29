muni

Union president: Muni operators willing to sacrifice days off to prevent more delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Problems with Muni have been mounting this entire month. An equipment issue led to a day of delays Friday and operators have been refusing to work overtime.

ABC7 News Reporter Luz Pena spoke exclusively with Roger Marenco, the president of the Transport Workers Union local 250. He has a strong message to workers: "Well, we saw the amount of people that were stranded and it's not a good feeling. We are trying to promote the usage of public transportation. Operators are going to volunteer to work on their 6th and 7th day."

Friday's delays impacted more than 100,000 riders from morning to night.

"Yeah, sure everybody would like for it to be better than Friday. It was a complete -- forgive the pun -- train wreck. But, who knows what will happen," said Muni rider, Michael Cresanti.



Friday's delays were caused by downed overhead lines. Riders were directed to take shuttles but due to operators turning down overtime, packed shuttles and delays were the main complaint of many.

"The city and county of San Francisco sort of saw and understood that the system has been kept afloat because of operators working 6-7 days a week. It's very unsustainable to require operators to work 6-7 days a week," said Marenco.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, San Francisco supervisors are considering restructuring Muni's leadership.

"People getting their hands stuck in doors, wheels that are getting flattened, $63 million that was denied because the light rail vehicles are not working. It's just been horrible," said supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Local 250 - A says they are willing to sacrifice but they also want Muni to acknowledge their requests.

"A decent contract for the operator's better safety and security measures for the operators treating them with respect and giving them a day off whenever they need it," said Marenco.

We contacted SFMTA spokesperson and haven't heard back for comment.

