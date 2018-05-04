BART

VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing

BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing." (KGO-TV)

"Zombie-like" people doing drugs, elevators being used as toilets, needles littering seats -- these are just some of the reasons why BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."

RELATED: Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets

Watch the video above for a look at some incidents on trains and at stations and to find out what BART is doing about it.

BART tweeted a statement going into more detail about what they've been doing to combat these issues. The transit agency said: "We hired more officers last year than ever before, we've added elevator attendants and bathrooms downtown, we increased our homeless outreach team and launched a drug diversion program. We sweep Civic Center hallways every 30 minutes."

VIDEO: Man captures video of 'zombie-like' people using drugs at BART station
A commuter in San Francisco shot videos over the course of a week showing people using drugs out in the open at a BART station.

