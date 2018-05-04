VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --"Zombie-like" people doing drugs, elevators being used as toilets, needles littering seats -- these are just some of the reasons why BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."
BART tweeted a statement going into more detail about what they've been doing to combat these issues. The transit agency said: "We hired more officers last year than ever before, we've added elevator attendants and bathrooms downtown, we increased our homeless outreach team and launched a drug diversion program. We sweep Civic Center hallways every 30 minutes."
