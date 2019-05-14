WB I-580 big rig fire creates traffic nightmare in East Bay

The tanker has been hauled away. All lanes on I-80 will reopen momentarily @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/8bVLK9OCoi — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) May 14, 2019

Here’s a look at the tires that went up in flames this morning. #CHP says fire started after a tire burst. Thankfully, the tanker was carrying cooking oil and not fuel @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/6Z74rCAvce — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) May 14, 2019

Here’s an update on the 580/80 situation...we’ve traveled about a mile in the past 50 minutes. We’re almost at the approach to the Bay Bridge @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/6GyTV8lVi0 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) May 14, 2019

😩 spare yourself this morning and consider @SFBART or another way into work! This is 580, we’re trying to get to 80. A tanker caught fire this morning and it’s a mess out here @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/znuFNEV0Lp — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) May 14, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A traffic nightmare followed people into their morning commute early Tuesday morning.A tanker carrying cooking oil caught fire on the transition from westbound I-580 to I-80, just ahead of the toll plaza."The driver, along with a good samaritan, attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful," CHP Officer John Forsythe, said.Police tell ABC7 News if the tanker had been carrying fuel, the incident could've ended much differently."Luckily, it was just cooking oil and it was caused by a tire blowout," Officer Foresythe said. "So, luckily nothing blew up."However, one could say some people's minds were blown as they sat in a massive traffic jam. The CHP had to shut down the highway for about an hour and half."No one was injured and that's the best part," Officer Forsythe said. "That's our main priority."It took more than four hours to get all of the lanes back open. A second tanker showed up to the scene to transfer the cooking oil, two tow trucks were used to get the original tanker and it's charred wheels off the roadside.