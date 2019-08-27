Travel

20-day closure of SFO runway to start in September

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Next month's runway closure at San Francisco International Airport is expected to cause major flight delays and cancellations.

The airport needs to dig up and rebuild a nearly 2,000 foot stretch of runway 28L. Officials say the base of the runway is showing signs of fatigue. Officials say they have been dealing with potholes six to eight times a year.

United Airlines says it will waive change fees for the duration of the 20-day closure, so fliers can avoid SFO altogether.

The work is scheduled to take place from September 7 to 27 and will impact flights after 9 a.m.

