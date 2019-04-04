Runway repairs at San Francisco International Airport may cause flight delays in September 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're planning on traveling through San Francisco International Airport next September, you may want to reconsider the timing of your trip.During that time SFO is closing one of its main arrival runways for repairs.The Chronicle reports that work is scheduled for Sept. 7 - Sept. 27.To avoid delays, your best bet may be to book flights departing before 9 am or at another Bay Area airport.