An 800 mph jigsaw puzzle: I-Team investigates air traffic control

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight on ABC7, I-Team reporter Dan Noyes will investigate a shortage of air traffic controllers, why it happened, what's being done about it and the possible impact on the safety of your flight. We wanted to know more about the job: how difficult is it and the pressure it presents.
RELATED: Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Dan spoke with Air Traffic Controllers Union President Scott Conde at the Oakland Air Route Traffic Control Center in Fremont. It's a fascinating place that handles air traffic over 10 percent of the earth, including the entire Pacific Ocean.
Watch the special I-Team report tonight at 11 p.m. after the "20/20" special "Being Melania: The First Lady."
Take a look at more stories and videos by Dan Noyes and the I-Team here.