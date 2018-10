An 800 mph jigsaw puzzle: I-Team investigates air traffic control

Tonight on ABC7, I-Team reporter Dan Noyes will investigate a shortage of air traffic controllers, why it happened, what's being done about it and the possible impact on the safety of your flight. We wanted to know more about the job: how difficult is it and the pressure it presents.Dan spoke with Air Traffic Controllers Union President Scott Conde at the Oakland Air Route Traffic Control Center in Fremont. It's a fascinating place that handles air traffic over 10 percent of the earth, including the entire Pacific Ocean.