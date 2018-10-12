I-TEAM

An 800 mph jigsaw puzzle: I-Team investigates air traffic control

EMBED </>More Videos

We wanted to know more about the job of an air traffic controller: how difficult is it and the pressure it presents. Here's what we found.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight on ABC7, I-Team reporter Dan Noyes will investigate a shortage of air traffic controllers, why it happened, what's being done about it and the possible impact on the safety of your flight. We wanted to know more about the job: how difficult is it and the pressure it presents.

RELATED: Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?

Dan spoke with Air Traffic Controllers Union President Scott Conde at the Oakland Air Route Traffic Control Center in Fremont. It's a fascinating place that handles air traffic over 10 percent of the earth, including the entire Pacific Ocean.

Watch the special I-Team report tonight at 11 p.m. after the "20/20" special "Being Melania: The First Lady."

Take a look at more stories and videos by Dan Noyes and the I-Team here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsafetyair travelu.s. & worldI-Teamjobsairport newsSan FranciscoSan Francisco International AirportOakland International AirportMineta San Jose International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Send story ideas to the ABC7 I-Team tipline
I-TEAM
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Poaching pics from internet can cost social media users
Disparity of progress apparent as Santa Rosa rebuilds after fires
The Slow Rebuild: One Year after the North Bay Fires
More I-Team
TRAVEL
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Officials want faster reporting from pilots after last year's near miss at SFO
Fremont man books room at Holiday Inn -- finds hotel isn't there
SF tourism up but dirty streets a concern
More Travel
Top Stories
Video shows engagement ring theft in Bay Area
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in Mendocino Co.
Lime's restraining order denied; electric scooters back on SF streets Monday
Consumer Catch-up: Drugs found in supplements, Tesla tax credit expiration
Iconic office tower could dramatically change SJ's skyline
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Francisco Dungeon, Flashcards Club
Study: CA has 28 percent lower lung cancer death rate than rest of nation
Show More
Credit card skimming suspects arrested in Sunnyvale
1 arrested in incident that prompted Oakland school lockdown
49ers apologize for leaving Colin Kaepernick out of photo gallery
Mega Millions drawing offers awful odds but huge $548M jackpot
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
More News