Survey finds best day for buying gas

As gas prices climb ever higher, GasBuddy released the results of a survey to find out the best day of the week for buying gas at the lowest price.

The GasBuddy survey found that Monday offers the lowest average gas price in 30 states - including California.

"Finally, consumers have reason to be motivated about Monday since it offers the biggest savings on gasoline and little wait, if any, to fill up," says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

And what is the worst day to buy gas? That would be Sunday in California.

"While filling up on a Sunday can save time, it doesn't save money," says DeHaan.

According to the survey, drivers can save $20 to $30 a year by switching to Mondays, when stations are less busy.

What about waiting in line? The survey analyzed foot traffic data in the same time frame and found that gas stations across the country are least busy on Sundays, followed by Mondays. Friday is the busiest day.

GasBuddy compiled the information by tracking real-time data from more than 150,000 gas stations throughout the country.
