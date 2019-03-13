SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are seeing countries like the U.K. ground the type of plane involved in the crash in Ethiopia.
Scrutiny and concern has grown over the Boeing 737 Max 8. On Midday Live, we talked with ABC aviation analyst John Nance about what travelers are supposed to do.
RELATED: Ethiopian crash victims include decorated U.S. military captain who had served in Afghanistan, international humanitarian workers
He tells us that he would put his family on a Boeing 737 Max 8 here in the U.S., but offers a different answer if it's out of the country. You can watch his explanation in the video above.
Nance also talks about why he supports the U.S. in not grounding that type of plane. He's calling this a training issue.
"Are we training people too much to depend on automation?" Nance says.
RELATED: 3 killed in Ethiopia plane crash have Bay Area ties
He talks about the problem with automation and why it's not the fault of the technology and why this is likely different than the Lion Air crash involving the same type of plane last October.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
'I have no concern about climbing on a 737 max, or putting my family on it', says aviation analyst
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News