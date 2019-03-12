3 killed in Ethiopia plane crash have Bay Area ties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The deadly plane crash in Ethiopia also had a local effect in California, where families and businesses are mourning the loss of loved ones.Anne Musyoki worked in Nairobi for the San Francisco based Tech Soup where she was the company's Global Regional Lead for Africa.Tech Soup provides technology support for nonprofit groups around the world.The company said Musyoki was proud of her country Kenya, and worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life across the African continent."(She was) driven to help non-profits, but also a fun person to be around," said Paul Van Haver, Vice President of Global Data Service at Tech Soup. "A bit of light in a meeting, a sparkle in her eyes, knew what she wanted, worked really hard, and was always there wherever she had to connect with us."Two brothers from Redding were also among those lost in the crash.Mel and Bennett Riffel were on vacation, celebrating the upcoming birth of Mel's daughter with his wife Britney. She's due in May.They had also been to Australia and Somalia.Neighbors left flowers at St. Joseph's church, where the brothers graduated elementary school.The brothers were the only children of Susan and Ike Riffel. They released a statement to the media saying, "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community. We ask for your continued prayers."The pastor said the community has been through a lot over the past year, but there is resolve."I did visit with Susan and Ike this morning together with some other priests," Said Father Fred Gucor. "Their faith is really strong, but of course you can imagine they feel despair as well.