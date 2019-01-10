REAL ID

Californians can use driver's license to fly until April 10 after extension extended

The Department of Homeland Security has notified the DMV its process for giving these IDs is not adequate.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Department of Homeland Security now says that Californians can continue to use their driver's licenses and ID cards when flying domestically through April 10, 2019.

On Wednesday, the DMV tweeted that they had reached a deal to extend the deadline to April 1, 2019, but in a statement released to ABC7 News Thursday morning, the agency said the extension is now for January 10.

RELATED: Millions of California residents may be unable to fly starting January 22 without extra ID

Without the extension granted, travelers would have needed a passport or other government ID for domestic travel beginning January 22, 2019. A driver's license would not have been enough.

The existing extension granted to the DMV was set to expire on January 22.

RELATED: CA's Real ID extension extended again

According to DHS, the new extension granted to California will allow sufficient time to complete the review of California's REAL ID compliance certification.

Travelers can continue to use their California state driver's licenses to travel. They can also use a state photo identity card issued by the DMV, US Passport or Passport Card, DHS Trusted Traveler cards, US DOD ID, Permanent Resident Card, Border Crossing Card, DHS-designed enhanced driver's license, federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID, HSPD-12 PIV card, foreign government issued passport, Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card, transportation worker identification credential, U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766) or U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential.

Read the full extension notice sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom from the DHS.

