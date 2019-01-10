Californians can use driver's license to fly until Oct. 1, 2020

THREAD: 1/2 --The California DMV has confirmed with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that they will be granting California an extension to April 1, 2019. Due to the furlough, the letter might not arrive until tomorrow and DHS will likely not be updating their website — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) January 9, 2019

2/2-- until the furlough ends. All driver licenses and identification cards will remain valid and can continue to be used for federal purposes. — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) January 9, 2019

Another layer Thursday in the confusion surrounding California's Real I-D Cards.The important thing to remember is it won't be enforced until October 1, 2020.The Department of Homeland Security corrected that California's DMV has an administrative extension until April 10th. On Wednesday, DHS mistakenly tweeted the date was April 1st.Without the extension granted, travelers would have needed a passport or other government ID for domestic travel beginning January 22, 2019. A driver's license would not have been enough.The existing extension granted to the DMV was set to expire on January 22.According to DHS, the new extension granted to California will allow sufficient time to complete the review of California's REAL ID compliance certification.Travelers can continue to use their California state driver's licenses to travel. They can also use a state photo identity card issued by the DMV, US Passport or Passport Card, DHS Trusted Traveler cards, US DOD ID, Permanent Resident Card, Border Crossing Card, DHS-designed enhanced driver's license, federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID, HSPD-12 PIV card, foreign government issued passport, Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card, transportation worker identification credential, U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766) or U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential.