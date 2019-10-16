Travel

Cruise ship makes tight squeeze through canal in Greece

CORINTH CANAL, Greece -- Talk about a tight squeeze.

New video shows a cruise ship passing through a narrow canal in Greece with only 5 feet of breathing room.

The Fred Olsen Cruise Line says it's the largest ship to ever pass through the Corinth Canal.

The canal is 79-feet across and the ship is 74-feet wide.

Prices for the 25-day sailing trip start at more than $5,500 dollars a person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelboatsdistractionviral videobuzzworthyboatingu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ATF serves search warrant at NuStar following fire
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Bay Area jeweler sentenced to 3 weeks for college admissions scandal
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
Show More
Winchester Mystery House hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
'Rage Yoga' studio offers hardcore stress relief
Netherlands Family found living in isolation waiting for end of the world
More TOP STORIES News