LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KGO) --The National Weather Service (NWS) expects dangerous conditions to persist throughout the greater Lake Tahoe area.
An advisory published by NWS Reno reported heavy snow, with additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8-inches above 7,000 feet, with one to four inches down to Lake Level.
An Avalanche Warning was also in effect through Friday morning. Winds may gust as high 100 mph.
With white-out conditions and the long holiday weekend ahead, many are planning to take their talents to Lake Tahoe. Watch at 11 p.m. We’re taking you inside @HelmofSunValley, and talking to those prepping for all that powder ❄️ #abc7now #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/gbJKArs4tr— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 18, 2019
Caltrans cameras caught white-out conditions along major roadways Thursday night. The snow and the long holiday weekend are leading to a busy time for Lake Tahoe.
"These are perfect conditions, we got all the powder," Ryan Huesby told ABC7 News.
However, the trek up north will be far from perfect. The NWS is warning people to stay indoors until the snow and wind subside.
"We were going to leave tonight, but we had to postpone our travels," Huesby said. "So, it's going to be tomorrow morning, hoping that the roads will be a little better."
The inclement weather is not enough to keep Huesby and his family from Saratoga off the road. They stopped by Helm of Sun Valley in San Jose to prep for all the powder.
Huesby admitted rough commute is all part of the experience.
"When the winds come, it's just rocking your car when you're going up," he said. "But, for me, that's the best part because I'm not driving."
Good news for drivers, Caltrans crews spent Thursday plowing to keep roads passable, and spraying for traction.
"It'll be easy, I just got chains," Burlingame resident, Steven Cosenzi said. "You can't be an idiot."
Chain requirements are in place on all highways leading into the Tahoe Basin.
Regardless, the slow commute means little to those who have waited a long-while.
"I've been in school the last four years," Cosenzi said. "So this is my first time going up since then."
