SIERRA

Dangerous travel to Lake Tahoe area expected for busy holiday weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Weather Service expects dangerous conditions to persist throughout the greater Lake Tahoe area.

By
LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KGO) --
The National Weather Service (NWS) expects dangerous conditions to persist throughout the greater Lake Tahoe area.

An advisory published by NWS Reno reported heavy snow, with additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8-inches above 7,000 feet, with one to four inches down to Lake Level.

An Avalanche Warning was also in effect through Friday morning. Winds may gust as high 100 mph.



Caltrans cameras caught white-out conditions along major roadways Thursday night. The snow and the long holiday weekend are leading to a busy time for Lake Tahoe.

"These are perfect conditions, we got all the powder," Ryan Huesby told ABC7 News.

RELATED: Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings, high wind expected

However, the trek up north will be far from perfect. The NWS is warning people to stay indoors until the snow and wind subside.

"We were going to leave tonight, but we had to postpone our travels," Huesby said. "So, it's going to be tomorrow morning, hoping that the roads will be a little better."

The inclement weather is not enough to keep Huesby and his family from Saratoga off the road. They stopped by Helm of Sun Valley in San Jose to prep for all the powder.

Huesby admitted rough commute is all part of the experience.

RELATED: Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros

"When the winds come, it's just rocking your car when you're going up," he said. "But, for me, that's the best part because I'm not driving."

Good news for drivers, Caltrans crews spent Thursday plowing to keep roads passable, and spraying for traction.

"It'll be easy, I just got chains," Burlingame resident, Steven Cosenzi said. "You can't be an idiot."

RELATED: Unusual blast of snow hits Lake Tahoe

Chain requirements are in place on all highways leading into the Tahoe Basin.

Regardless, the slow commute means little to those who have waited a long-while.

"I've been in school the last four years," Cosenzi said. "So this is my first time going up since then."

See more stories, photos, and video from Lake Tahoe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travellake tahoedrivingsnowsnowstormsnow stormavalanchesierraholiday travelweatherstormwinter stormwinter weatherLake TahoeNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SIERRA
Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
More sierra
TRAVEL
Aeromexico trolls Americans with 'DNA discounts' ad
Sierra driving tips from the pros
Passenger on Aeromexico flight says language barrier caused confusion
Californians can use driver's license to fly until Oct. 1, 2020
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland teachers hold 1 day walkout over contracts
State mandates, high cost of living put pressure on Bay Area school districts
Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown
Fallen Davis officer Natalie Corona remembered by thousands at memorial
What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019
Course helps Silicon Valley teens graduate to grown-up
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
DeMarcus Cousins to make Warriors debut
Show More
Billy Ray Cyrus pays tribute to slain Davis police officer
Judge approves gag order in Oakland Ghost Ship case
3rd Annual Women's March in SF Saturday
Oakland teachers hold rally, walkout over contract talks
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
More News