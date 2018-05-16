SNOW

Unusual blast of snow hits Lake Tahoe in May

If you thought the ski season in Lake Tahoe was over, think again. The region is getting some snow, so now is the time to hit the slopes before it's all gone.

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) --
If you thought the ski season in Lake Tahoe was over, think again. The region is getting some snow, so now is the time to hit the slopes before it's all gone.

While almost all resorts are closed, Squaw Valley is open with at least 42 lifts running if you can get up to the mountain.

Main weather threats in Tahoe will be periods of heavy rain, possibility of accumulating small hail (snow above 8-8500). Snow, hail, periods of heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms are possible through Thursday.

The NWS in Reno forecast shows snow accumulation of up to two inches.

So far, there haven't been any weather advisories posted by the NWS for the Tahoe area.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
