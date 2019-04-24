Hello Kitty-themed jet to begin flights out of SFO in fall

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- You will soon be able to travel on a Hello Kitty jet out of San Francisco. The colorful plane will land at SFO this fall.Eva Air plans to offer service on the special plane starting October 27 between San Francisco and Taipei.They are really going all out. Passengers will also get specially designed boarding passes and baggage stickers at check-in as part of its Hello Kitty Service.