AIRPORT SECURITY

New 3-D scanner tested at Oakland International Airport security checkpoints

The device captures a bag from different angles so screeners can see it from 360 degrees. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
We're getting our first close-up look at a new scanner being tested at security checkpoints at the Oakland International Airport. The device uses 3-D technology.

It shoots a bag from different angles so screeners can see it from 360 degrees. That's a lot different from the two images seen in the typical X-ray machine.

RELATED: 3-D CT scanner to improve explosive detection in luggage at Kennedy Airport

"We can zoom in on the item. We can look all around it, change its orientation. We can change a lot of things about the item in question, as well as all the other items in the bags," explained Adrienne Marquez of the Transportation Security Administration.

"This is the same technology that we use currently in our checked baggage environment," explained TSA Federal Security Director David Von Damm. "Industry has been able provide us machines that are smaller, they fit in the checkpoint environment, so that's why we're doing the field testing now."

RELATED: Report: TSA considers eliminating security screenings at some smaller airports

The technology is similar to CT technology used in the medical field. Oakland is one of 15 airports nationwide testing the new checkpoint scanner.
