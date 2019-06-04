New rideshare rules for domestic pick-ups going into effect at SFO Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New rideshare rules will go into effect Wednesday at San Francisco International Airport.Rideshare drivers will not be able to pick up passengers at the curb in front of the terminal. Starting Wednesday, the pick-up location will move to the top floor of the domestic terminal parking garage.SFO is doing this because of congestion in front of the terminals."I think it will be better. We have a lot of traffic out of here. This circle is getting, you know, 20 minutes to go around sometimes. If we go to the garage, I think it is going to be much faster," said Gerson Soars, a Lyft driver.But passengers are not looking forward to it. Rachel Bycer and her husband showed up Tuesday with a 2-year-old, an infant, strollers, carseats and enough luggage for a three-week-long trip to the East Coast. She is not looking forward to the return."I don't even know what we are going to do if it is in the parking garage. I guess we are going to have to get a cart, which we have never done before," said Bycer.SFO officials say they know people catching flights are pressed for time, so they can still get dropped off at the curb. It is only pick-ups that are moving.Some drivers question that logic. They'd rather drop off and pick up in one stop."It's a little too bad they want to do that. It's going to create more carbon imprint. We are going to use more fuel, more time," Uber driver Hazlitt Krog said.This does not apply to the international terminal or taxi drivers. This only applies to rideshare drivers at the domestic terminal. Passengers tell us they may start using taxi cabs instead."I think most of us will optimize for time spent and will try and find the fastest way," said traveler John Munn.One rideshare driver said he may skip the airport altogether now and just drive around San Francisco and Silicon Valley, saying it might be more efficient.