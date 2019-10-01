Travel

SFO makes changes to free parking

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- Changes are coming to free parking at SFO; you'll now have only 10 minutes to park without charge.

The 30-minute free parking at the airport was a test program. The goal was to reduce traffic congestion by providing an alternative to pick up and drop-offs at the curb.

Airport officials say the 30-minute parking didn't really make a difference as far as congestion. There were other policy changes that did help reduce traffic. Starting today, if you're in the hourly garage for more than 10 minutes you will have to pay; it's $2 per 15 minutes and $36 max per 24 hours.

The concept of free 30-minute parking may be re-evaluated for future use during peak travel seasons.

