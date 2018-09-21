UC Berkeley reacts to employee being accused of serial rape

Roy Waller, the man accused of being the NorCal Rapist, had a long history of employment at the UC Berkeley campus.Waller worked at the Public Health building, at the corner of Oxford and Addison streets on the UC Berkeley campus, for 26 years as safety specialist. He is now on investigative leave.He managed training programs on the use of equipment and machinery on campus, including forklifts, aerial lifts and respirators. He's still listed on the campus website. DNA evidence led to his arrest while he was on the job at Cal on Thursday.Some students said it was unnerving when they got a copy of a campus-wide email emphasizing that "none of the crimes he is alleged to have committed took place on or near campus, but this is nonetheless deeply unsettling."UC Berkeley issued a formal statement through their public affairs office pledging that "UCPD will be reviewing any open sexual assault cases to determine if any might be related."The university said they didn't start fingerprinting employees until 2004.