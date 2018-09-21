Benicia man arrested in NorCal Rapist case

#DEVELOPING @ContraCostaDA Diana Becton describes the #NorCal rapist case in her county, a 1996 rape on Halloween of that year. Filed John Doe complaint in 2006 to preserve right to charge, make sure statute of limitations did not run. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/dGkRY067a1 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) September 21, 2018

#DEVELOPING @YoloCountyCA DA says #NorcalRapist suspect was a “real-life boogie man.” #ABC7now Bay Area man arrested in serial rapist case that spans back to 1991. pic.twitter.com/9AqjY4Mvzd — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) September 21, 2018

#BREAKING Roy Waller is 58 years old, lived in #Benicia but arrested in Berkeley. Police believe he is #NorCal rapist, suspect in at least 10 cases dating back to 1991. pic.twitter.com/230BaNodXD — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) September 21, 2018

A serial rapist is under arrest; the so-called NorCal Rapist is now in custody, according to authorities.The suspect started his crime spree in 1991 in Rohnert Park and continued in Sonoma, Vallejo, Martinez, Woodland, Chico, Davis and Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.Roy Charles Waller is 58-years-old and had been living in Benicia. Police say he was arrested at his job at UC Berkeley on Thursday.Waller is married and had held the same job for the last 25-years, according to police.DNA evidence led to arrest.