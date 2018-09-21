Benicia man arrested in NorCal Rapist case

A man accused of raping several victims over a 15-year period beginning in 1991 has been arrested. (KGO-TV)

A serial rapist is under arrest; the so-called NorCal Rapist is now in custody, according to authorities.

The suspect started his crime spree in 1991 in Rohnert Park and continued in Sonoma, Vallejo, Martinez, Woodland, Chico, Davis and Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Roy Charles Waller is 58-years-old and had been living in Benicia. Police say he was arrested at his job at UC Berkeley on Thursday.

Waller is married and had held the same job for the last 25-years, according to police.

DNA evidence led to arrest.

