FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rape victim sacrifices privacy to find NorCal Rapist

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --The following report aired on ABC7 News on November 21, 2006:
A Sacramento rape victim is sacrificing her privacy in hopes it will help catch a sexual predator.
The young woman and her roommate were sexually assaulted last month, in their North Sacramento home.
Detectives say it may be the work of the so-called NorCal Rapist. DNA links him to assaults dating back to 1991.
"I don't want to stand up here and tell the world I'm a rape victim, I don't want to be recognized walking around town and have people giving me looks, but then I told myself this is something I have to do because this guy is a serial rapist," the victim said.
The suspect was seen leaving the latest crime scene in an early 2000 Toyota 4-runner like, with a distinct silver strip across the bottom.
The Asian Peace Officers Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.