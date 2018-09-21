RAPE

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rape victim sacrifices privacy to find NorCal Rapist

A Sacramento rape victim sacrificed her privacy in hopes it will help catch a sexual predator. (AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The following report aired on ABC7 News on November 21, 2006:

A Sacramento rape victim is sacrificing her privacy in hopes it will help catch a sexual predator.

MORE: Timeline of NorCal Rapist case

The young woman and her roommate were sexually assaulted last month, in their North Sacramento home.

Detectives say it may be the work of the so-called NorCal Rapist. DNA links him to assaults dating back to 1991.

RELATED: Benicia man arrested in NorCal Rapist case

"I don't want to stand up here and tell the world I'm a rape victim, I don't want to be recognized walking around town and have people giving me looks, but then I told myself this is something I have to do because this guy is a serial rapist," the victim said.

The suspect was seen leaving the latest crime scene in an early 2000 Toyota 4-runner like, with a distinct silver strip across the bottom.

The Asian Peace Officers Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.
