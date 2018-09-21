FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rape victim sacrifices privacy to find NorCal Rapist

A Sacramento rape victim is sacrificing her privacy in hopes it will help catch a sexual predator.The young woman and her roommate were sexually assaulted last month, in their North Sacramento home.Detectives say it may be the work of the so-called NorCal Rapist. DNA links him to assaults dating back to 1991."I don't want to stand up here and tell the world I'm a rape victim, I don't want to be recognized walking around town and have people giving me looks, but then I told myself this is something I have to do because this guy is a serial rapist," the victim said.The suspect was seen leaving the latest crime scene in an early 2000 Toyota 4-runner like, with a distinct silver strip across the bottom.The Asian Peace Officers Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.