USNS Harvey Milk arrives in San Francisco Bay Area for 1st time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The US Navy vessel named in honor of gay rights icon Harvey Milk, is San Francisco for the very first time.

The USNS Harvey Milk passed under the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday afternoon.

The 800-foot ship is a replenishment oiler - delivering fuel, water and food to Navy vessels at sea.

The ship will play host to a special ceremony Friday in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The late San Francisco Supervisor and LGBTQ activist served as a Navy dive instructor in San Diego in the 1950s.

Milk then became the first openly gay politician in California and one of the first in the nation.

The 48-year-old was shot and killed at San Francisco City Hall in 1978.

