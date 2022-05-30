'Murder at City Hall: The killing of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk' | Full video

Moscone, a liberal politician with years of experience, was reshaping the City by the Bay. Milk was making headway for LGBTQ+ rights as one of the nation's first openly gay politicians. "Murder at City Hall: The Killing of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk" tells the story of what happened like never before, using archival news film not seen in more than four decades.
The ABC7 Originals documentary explores the progressive politics of a mayor who empowered people who would not ordinarily have been a part of city politics. That included tapping Harvey Milk for a board seat. But Milk would go on to run for supervisor and win. He had a friendship with Dan White, a fellow supervisor, who represented more conservative parts of the City by the Bay. When White unexpectedly resigned and then asked for his job back, the mayor was tasked with rehiring him, or appointing his own candidate, who would shift the balance of power in San Francisco.
VIDEO: ABC7 News producer explains how 'Murder at City Hall' was made
When White discovered he wouldn't be reappointed, he killed the mayor, then walked down the hall to kill Milk.
Left to pick up the pieces of a broken city, then-Board of Supervisors President Dianne Feinstein was a witness to the murder and catapulted into the mayor's office. She oversaw the city through the trial of Dan White and was in her office when the city erupted in violence, the White Night riots, when the shocking verdict came down.
We take you inside the 1978 killings, like you've never seen it before.
