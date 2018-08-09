Vallejo mother intentionally set herself on fire, killing twin daughters, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators believe the deadly fire that killed a Vallejo woman and her twin daughters was caused by the mother setting herself on fire. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
Investigators revealed Thursday that they believe the deadly fire that killed a 47-year-old Vallejo woman and her twin 14-year-old daughters was caused by the mother setting herself on fire.

The blaze started early Sunday morning on Georgia Street in Vallejo and was immediately considered suspicious.

Police say physical and electronic evidence as well as witness and victim statements led them to their conclusion.

RELATED: 2 children, woman killed in 'suspicious' house fire in Vallejo

Mau Dao's death is being classified by police as a suicide that led to two homicides.

"This was a tragic event for all involved. Incidents of this nature are exceedingly difficult for the family, but also for the community and its first responders, " wrote Vallejo Police on Thursday.

RELATED: Beloved Vallejo twins among 3 killed in 'suspicious' house fire

Dao's other 11-year-old daughter was able to escape the blaze. She was hurt but is expected to make a full recovery. Police say she is now staying with her father.

"It is horrible how they died. This is not what they deserved," said Angelo Galvez, a friend of 14-year-old twins Trinh and Tram Tran.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonarson investigationdeadly firefatal fireinvestigationpolicehouse firefirecrimeVallejo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 children, woman killed in 'suspicious' house fire in Vallejo
Beloved Vallejo twins among 3 killed in 'suspicious' house fire
Top Stories
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
BART unveiling new safety plan following recent series of crimes
Man fears he was last person to see missing college student
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively
Holy Fire burns over 9,600 acres as it moves close to SoCal homes
Lil Wayne and more to read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
Show More
Union City police chief's son accused of beating 71-year-old Sikh man
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
Greenagers program helping to clean park in SF's Bay View Hill
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More News