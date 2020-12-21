EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area rappers E-40 and Too $hort talk VERZUZ, new music

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News was the first media entity to talk with Too $hort and E-40 following their explosive VERZUZ "battle" on Saturday. The rap legends had their Bay Area pride on full display as they created viral moments, some great laughs, and took listeners down memory lane.VERZUZ, also known as VERZUZ TV started out on Instagram Live as a webcast where two artists would "battle" each other with their best-known music. The series has turned into one of, if not the largest, platform to view live music during the pandemic.Too $hort and E-40 made it clear their performance was not a true "Battle of the Bay." Rather, the two friends shared the platform to celebrate the Bay Area and their accomplishments. A day ahead of the performance, Too $hort dropped his 22nd solo studio album, Ain't Gone Do It while E-40 dropped his 27th studio album, Terms and Conditions.During the VERZUZ performance, Too $hort also revealed that he, E-40, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube have formed a group called Mount Westmore. The news immediately excited fans.Saturday's event was the last VERZUZ performance of 2020.You can hear more from Too $hort and E-40 in their interview with ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson in the video player above.