Victim found stabbed at South Hayward BART station was killed intervening in theft

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- BART police confirm that a man was fatally stabbed on a train after getting into an argument with another man.



South Hayward BART Station was closed as a result of the stabbing but has now reopened.

Police say they received a call at 1 p.m. of a fight between two men on a Warmsprings train that was just leaving the Bayfair station heading towards Hayward.

According to police, they entered the train at the South Hayward station where they found the victim who had been stabbed.

BART confirms the victim was attempting to stop the suspect from stealing another passenger's property. The man intervened and was subsequently killed.

A block away from the South Hayward BART station along Mission Boulevard BART police units swarmed an Arco gas station and a car dealership in what appeared to be a quest to make an arrest.

Thanks to a description police recieved from witnesses, police were able to make an arrest.

Our crews spotted a shirtless man handcuffed inside a car and five potential witnesses were brought in patrol cars one by one to come by and look at the man- in what appeared to be identifying him.

BART police officers were going through all the trash cans in the Arco Mini Mart and searching the station for evidence and walked away with plastic bags full of whatever they found.

The witnesses declined to comment saying police had asked them to not comment until "after it was over."

Officials say to continue to expect at least a 20-minute delay in service.
