Victims plead with teenage burglary suspect to go home safely after running away

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5146395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A San Jose couple who is offering a message of support to one of the teens caught on video in their stolen vehicle.

A San Jose couple who says their home was burglarized and their car was taken on a weed-filled joyride is offering a message of support to one of the teens caught on video in their stolen vehicle.The teen's mother tells ABC7 News her daughter ran away Tuesday. She found out about the girl's involvement through this video that the victims posted on Facebook in an effort to find the burglars.The thieves recorded themselves with the stolen items shortly after the home break-in earlier this month and the video was saved to the victim's iCloud.One of the victims, Taoi Tran, is urging the girl to return home."Your mom is really worried about you. The both of us don't want you to do anything that'll hurt yourself-- so come home safely."The teenager who ran away admits to being in the car but says she had nothing to do with the burglary or stealing the BMW.