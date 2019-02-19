Victims plead with teenage burglary suspect to go home safely after running away

EMBED </>More Videos

The teen's mother tells ABC7 News her daughter ran away Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Jose couple who says their home was burglarized and their car was taken on a weed-filled joyride is offering a message of support to one of the teens caught on video in their stolen vehicle.

The teen's mother tells ABC7 News her daughter ran away Tuesday. She found out about the girl's involvement through this video that the victims posted on Facebook in an effort to find the burglars.

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: San Jose family says iCloud captured teens' weed-filled joyride in stolen BMW

The thieves recorded themselves with the stolen items shortly after the home break-in earlier this month and the video was saved to the victim's iCloud.

One of the victims, Taoi Tran, is urging the girl to return home.

"Your mom is really worried about you. The both of us don't want you to do anything that'll hurt yourself-- so come home safely."

EMBED More News Videos

A San Jose couple who is offering a message of support to one of the teens caught on video in their stolen vehicle.



The teenager who ran away admits to being in the car but says she had nothing to do with the burglary or stealing the BMW.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stolen cariPadcrimetheftcaught on videocaught on camerabizarreSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Sausalito landslide victims return home to retrieve items
Parents worried about looming Oakland teacher strike
American Airlines: No record passenger was on board
UC Santa Cruz student faces federal drug charges for app
Pres. Obama, Stephen Curry, John Legend take part in Oakland convention
Pixar's 'Kitbull' based in San Francisco
Show More
Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project
BART responds to riders' questions and complaints
Oakland parents scramble to find childcare in case of teacher strike
Video showing boy in wheelchair jump on trampoline goes viral
Oakland teacher strike: What the fact-finding report suggested
More News