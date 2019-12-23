VIDEO: Grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect in Bay Point

By
BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News has obtained surveillance video of a grocery store robbery in Contra Costa County. It ended with the store clerk killing and shooting one of the robbers; the clerk is okay.

This all happened last night at Kam's Market in Bay Point.

The owner of the store tells said the clerk shot and killed one of the robbers. The other robber is still on the run.

The clerk is a military veteran.

Contra Costa County Sheriff Deputies remain on the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay pointfatal shootingrobberyshootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Pets unharmed after fire at Redwood City boarding kennel
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly today, holiday rain on the way
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Formerly homeless mom has one Christmas wish for her children
Sonoma Supervisors to discuss mile-long tent city
Show More
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Vote Monday to sell half the Coliseum site to A's
Sierra snowpack off to healthiest start since 2010, water officials say
Curry family surprises 2,000 people as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who
Palo Alto PD sings 'Jingle Bells'
More TOP STORIES News