VIDEO: Grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News has obtained surveillance video of a grocery store robbery in Contra Costa County. It ended with the store clerk killing and shooting one of the robbers; the clerk is okay.This all happened last night at Kam's Market in Bay Point.The owner of the store tells said the clerk shot and killed one of the robbers. The other robber is still on the run.The clerk is a military veteran.Contra Costa County Sheriff Deputies remain on the scene.