Firefighters & @CHPcastrovalley at the scene of an aircraft emergency landing on WB I-580 near the 164th Ave exit in unincorporated San Leandro. Pilot & passenger are ok, no injuries. No injuries to bystanders or vehicles. No damage to plane or freeway. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/ZhRJXxPk5h — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 12, 2018

Yikes! Here’s a closer look at the small plane. Traffic is crawling along WB I-580, after this aircraft landed on the interstate. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QAkbuusyma — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 12, 2018

Dashcam video shows a small plane landing on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in Ashland, in unincorporated San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night.The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted video of the plane:At 6:46 p.m. on Saturday a man and a woman who was his passenger made an emergency landing.The pilot told the California Highway Patrol that the fuel line snapped and caused the plane to lose pressure.ABC7 News caught a glimpse of the plane:Neighbors told ABC7 News they heard just that before witnessing the bizarre landing."It was like, boom, like, a car was going out of gas or something," said neighbor Michelle Williams. "Then it hit the ground and all I can do was just run and scream and say, 'A plane is on our freeway!'"